Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $11.31.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.24% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.