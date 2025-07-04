Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:ETB opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $15.35.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
