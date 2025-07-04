Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (GLDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on July 7th

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1798 per share on Monday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a 29.8% increase from Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of GLDY stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80.

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Company Profile

Tidal Trust II – Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Tidal Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by ZEGA Financial, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

