Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (GLDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on July 7th

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1798 per share on Monday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a 29.8% increase from Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Down 1.4%
Shares of GLDY stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80.
Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Company Profile
