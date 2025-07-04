Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (SABA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 31st

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Price Performance
NYSE SABA opened at $9.21 on Friday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.