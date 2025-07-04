Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (SABA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 31st

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Price Performance

NYSE SABA opened at $9.21 on Friday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II alerts:

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.