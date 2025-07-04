Render Token (RNDR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.74 Billion

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Render Token has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $61.93 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can now be bought for about $3.20 or 0.00002933 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Render Token

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 532,888,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,852,871 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is rendernetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Render Token is rendernetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

