PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $6.85 million and $145.81 thousand worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108,851.96 or 0.99822690 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108,480.78 or 0.99648017 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official website is reactive.network. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

