Contrasting BlueLinx (BXC) & Its Competitors

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) is one of 15 public companies in the “BLDG PRD – WOOD” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BlueLinx to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

BlueLinx has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlueLinx’s rivals have a beta of 1.43, meaning that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of BlueLinx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of shares of all “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of BlueLinx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of shares of all “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueLinx 0 0 4 0 3.00 BlueLinx Competitors 188 1156 1094 47 2.40

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BlueLinx and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BlueLinx presently has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.75%. As a group, “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies have a potential upside of 19.45%. Given BlueLinx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BlueLinx is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlueLinx and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BlueLinx $2.95 billion $53.12 million 18.78 BlueLinx Competitors $4.91 billion $297.37 million -13.25

BlueLinx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BlueLinx. BlueLinx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BlueLinx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueLinx 1.31% 4.90% 1.98% BlueLinx Competitors 7.65% 10.27% 6.04%

Summary

BlueLinx rivals beat BlueLinx on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects. It also provides various value-added services and solutions to customers and suppliers. The company serves national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, specialty distributors, regional and local dealers, and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

