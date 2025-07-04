Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 199.80 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 194.78 ($2.66), with a volume of 1305768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.66).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.72) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Spirent Communications Trading Up 0.3%

Spirent Communications Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 191.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 185.15.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

