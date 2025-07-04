Head to Head Contrast: Showa Denko Materials (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) vs. Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Haier Electronics Group and Showa Denko Materials”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haier Electronics Group $10.98 billion 1.15 $1.06 billion $2.11 21.27 Showa Denko Materials $5.81 billion 1.56 $150.89 million $1.45 60.10

Haier Electronics Group has higher revenue and earnings than Showa Denko Materials. Haier Electronics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Showa Denko Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haier Electronics Group N/A N/A N/A Showa Denko Materials 2.60% 3.82% 2.31%

Risk and Volatility

Haier Electronics Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Showa Denko Materials has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Showa Denko Materials beats Haier Electronics Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haier Electronics Group

As of December 21, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

About Showa Denko Materials

Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays. It also offers photovoltaic related materials comprising conductive films; advanced films, RFID tags, foam products, and food wrap films; lithium-ion batteries materials, carbon brushes, and ceramics; resins, adhesives and tapes, and electrical insulating materials; base and process materials for printed wiring boards (PWBs); and white epoxy molding compounds for LED reflectors. In addition, the company provides automotive products consisting of molded plastics, poly-sheets, carbon sliding materials, SPD films, protective films, automotive batteries, and powder metal products; and industrial batteries and capacitors, as well as electrical equipment, including DC power supply units and systems, and uninterruptible power supply products. Further, it provides PWBs, such as high layer PWBs, high density multi wiring boards, and PWBs for IC testers; allergy diagnostic kits, tear total IgE detection kits, in-vitro diagnostic kits, and exosomal mRNA isolation kits, as well as regenerative medicine contract development and manufacturing services; and golf carts. The company was formerly known as Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. As of April 20, 2020, Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Showa Denko K.K.

