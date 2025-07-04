SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.69 and last traded at $32.59, with a volume of 332737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

