Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,146 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holcombe Financial Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 10.0% during the first quarter. Holcombe Financial Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 318,951 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,528 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average of $94.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $380,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,060,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,997,734.20. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,848.90. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,319. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

