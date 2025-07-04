Fintech Stocks To Watch Today – July 1st

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, Carlyle Group, WEX, UP Fintech, Q2, and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz are the seven Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or leverage technology to deliver financial services—such as digital payments, online lending, blockchain solutions, and robo-advisory platforms. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of innovative financial technologies reshaping traditional banking, insurance, and investment industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $111.80 on Tuesday, reaching $2,501.83. 423,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,700. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,563.21 and a 52 week high of $2,645.42. The firm has a market cap of $126.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,443.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,118.19.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of NYSE RKT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,969,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,349. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Carlyle Group stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.85. 1,090,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $46.62.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $3.74 on Tuesday, hitting $150.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,529. WEX has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $217.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.14.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. 2,824,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,486,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. UP Fintech has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Q2 (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

QTWO traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.65. The stock had a trading volume of 243,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,797. Q2 has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $112.82. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

NASDAQ KSPI traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.74. 230,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,656. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $143.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.06.

