Analyzing Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) & Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY)

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) and Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV and Weis Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV 5.46% 23.56% 10.46% Weis Markets 2.24% 7.49% 5.16%

Dividends

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Weis Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weis Markets pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV 0 0 1 1 3.50 Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV and Weis Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weis Markets has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV and Weis Markets”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV $52.21 billion 1.10 $2.96 billion $1.59 20.77 Weis Markets $4.77 billion 0.43 $109.94 million $3.99 19.00

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV has higher revenue and earnings than Weis Markets. Weis Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV beats Weis Markets on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores. The company operates Despensa Familiar and Palí discount stores; Paiz, La Despensa de Don Juan, La Unión, and Más x Menos supermarkets; Bodegas, Maxi Bodega, and Maxi Palí stores; and Walmart hypermarkets in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador. In addition, it imports and sells goods; develops properties; and manages real estate companies. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a subsidiary of Intersalt, S. De R.l. De C.v.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products. It operates stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia primarily under the Weis Markets name, as well as Weis, Weis 2 Go, Weis Great Meals Start Here, Weis Gas-n-Go, and Weis Nutri-Facts. Weis Markets, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania.

