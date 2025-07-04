Analyzing Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) & Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) and Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gatos Silver and Gold Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A 10.37% 9.94% Gold Royalty -252.16% 0.46% 0.35%

Volatility & Risk

Gatos Silver has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Royalty has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

44.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Gold Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gatos Silver and Gold Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 3 0 1 2.50 Gold Royalty 0 0 3 0 3.00

Gatos Silver currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.90%. Gold Royalty has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 63.40%. Given Gold Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Royalty is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gatos Silver and Gold Royalty”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A $12.86 million $0.49 29.39 Gold Royalty $10.35 million 37.81 -$26.76 million ($0.02) -114.75

Gatos Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gold Royalty. Gold Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gatos Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gatos Silver beats Gold Royalty on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gatos Silver

(Get Free Report)

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gold Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors. Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.