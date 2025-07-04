44 Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIRT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 528.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,749.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIRT opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $497.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $298,241.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,582.86. This represents a 17.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 178,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $6,877,802.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 408,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,770,000.19. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,079,615. Corporate insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

