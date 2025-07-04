SimpliFi Inc. Raises Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 84,269 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $71.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $71.29.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

