The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,584,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,761,576,000 after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,423,000 after buying an additional 3,970,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,053,614,000 after buying an additional 687,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,292,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,885,454,000 after acquiring an additional 428,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,766,238,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $725.05 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $437.37 and a 1-year high of $726.00. The firm has a market cap of $222.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $613.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $590.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Daiwa America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $603.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

