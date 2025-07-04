44 Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,876 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 27.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 715 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.78.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $114,550.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $3,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,446.80. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $90.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average is $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.23 and a fifty-two week high of $90.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

