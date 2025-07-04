44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,483 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BTI. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE BTI opened at $48.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.47. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $99.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.33.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.7391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 5.99%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

