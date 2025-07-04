Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Shares Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 225,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 119,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Sonoro Energy Trading Down 16.7%

The stock has a market cap of C$22.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Sonoro Energy

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

