Ying Du Sells 7,072 Shares of Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) CEO Ying Du sold 7,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $249,146.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 536,962 shares in the company, valued at $18,917,171.26. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Ying Du sold 6,918 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $245,727.36.

On Thursday, June 26th, Ying Du sold 23,669 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $855,160.97.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,428,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Ying Du sold 46,389 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $1,303,067.01.

On Friday, April 4th, Ying Du sold 2,945 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $97,508.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $36.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.99. Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $44.34.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 60.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZLAB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price target on Zai Lab and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,032,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1,439.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 749.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,646 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Zai Lab by 1,671.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

