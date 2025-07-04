Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Shares Up 27.3% – What’s Next?

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report) shares rose 27.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 664,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 737% from the average daily volume of 79,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Kestrel Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

Get Kestrel Gold alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kestrel Gold

In other Kestrel Gold news, insider John Bernard Kreft bought 233,000 shares of Kestrel Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$81,550.00. Insiders own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

About Kestrel Gold

Kestrel Gold Inc, an early-stage exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Fireweed located near Kitimat, British Columbia; and the flagship QCM project covering an area of 69 square kilometers located in northern British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kestrel Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kestrel Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.