Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2025

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,960.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 25th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$323,379.00.
  • On Friday, June 13th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$65.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$329,583.50.
  • On Friday, May 30th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$62.76 per share, with a total value of C$313,824.50.
  • On Thursday, May 15th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.63 per share, with a total value of C$318,169.00.
  • On Monday, May 12th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$62.98 per share, with a total value of C$314,917.00.
  • On Friday, May 9th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$62.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$314,097.50.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 1.7%

TSE TOU opened at C$63.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52 week low of C$55.27 and a 52 week high of C$70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$64.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.14.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOU. Cormark raised Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a C$78.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.72.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

