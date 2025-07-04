Mackay Shields LLC Invests $694,000 in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.31% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.5% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 17,189 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

Shares of MVT opened at $10.34 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

