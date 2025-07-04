Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Hold”

UBS Group lowered shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
FNLPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Peel Hunt raised Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Fresnillo Trading Up 2.2%
Fresnillo Company Profile
Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.
