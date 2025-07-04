Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:OXSQG)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQG opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

