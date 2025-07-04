BlackRock Core Bond Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE BHK opened at $9.78 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

