YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (SDTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on July 7th

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1638 per share on Monday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a 42.3% increase from YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance
SDTY stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $51.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $15.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74.
About YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
