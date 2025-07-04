Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 1,474 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $170.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $215.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

