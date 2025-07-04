Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Free Report) by 133.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,423 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLE. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,301,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 327,419 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at $2,238,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,889,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 303,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 88,364 shares during the period.

BLE stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

