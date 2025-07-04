Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 781,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,264 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,107,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,040,000 after acquiring an additional 494,847 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 588,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 259,197 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,298,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 256,036 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 299.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 237,852 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 195,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 82,347 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th.

(Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.