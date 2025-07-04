Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $281,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 53,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $307.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.12 and a 200-day moving average of $280.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $217.27 and a 12 month high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.