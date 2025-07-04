Rakon (RKN) Trading Down 22.9% This Week

Rakon (RKN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Rakon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0934 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rakon has a market capitalization of $22.68 million and approximately $1.98 thousand worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rakon has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rakon Profile

Rakon was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

