Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $11.98 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 4.1% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 284,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 515,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 364,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

