11,549 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Acquired by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 274.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,620,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,152,690,000 after purchasing an additional 807,850 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,221,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ross Stores by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,276,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $193,141,000 after buying an additional 377,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.1%

ROST opened at $131.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.09.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.94.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

