SMART Wealth LLC Purchases 13,016 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

SMART Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.2% of SMART Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 179,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,484,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

