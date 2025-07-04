SMART Wealth LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SMART Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $575.22 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $575.67. The stock has a market cap of $706.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $541.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.17.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

