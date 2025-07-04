Comparing Janus International Group (JBI) and Its Peers

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “BLDG&CONST – MISC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Janus International Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Janus International Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus International Group 5.49% 13.38% 5.47% Janus International Group Competitors -11.01% 65.74% 4.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Janus International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Janus International Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus International Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Janus International Group Competitors 243 1411 2273 111 2.56

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Janus International Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Janus International Group presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.23%. As a group, “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 7.74%. Given Janus International Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Janus International Group is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Janus International Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Janus International Group $963.80 million $70.40 million 25.69 Janus International Group Competitors $6.81 billion $567.85 million 24.00

Janus International Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Janus International Group. Janus International Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Janus International Group has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janus International Group’s peers have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Janus International Group peers beat Janus International Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Janus International Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc. manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions. It also provides facility and door automation and access control technologies; and Noke smart entry system. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Temple, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.