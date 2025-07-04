Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Buys 35,740 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,740 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF makes up approximately 13.7% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $14,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYLD. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. Sims Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC now owns 347,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 74,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
XYLD opened at $39.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $43.43.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.