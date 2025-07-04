GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Lifted by SMART Wealth LLC

SMART Wealth LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $667,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in GE Aerospace by 10.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 216,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,774 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 29.3% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 8.1% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 23.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.75.

Read Our Latest Report on GE

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $246.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $260.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.