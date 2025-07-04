Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,995 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $19,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Appaloosa LP raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,004,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,479,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,676,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,124,000 after acquiring an additional 438,537 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,610,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,885,000 after buying an additional 752,275 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,214.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,378,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.13.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.8%

BABA opened at $108.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.42 and its 200-day moving average is $113.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $72.95 and a 52-week high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.83%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

