Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Increased by SMART Wealth LLC

SMART Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 309,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,205,000 after acquiring an additional 24,762 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $17,051,094.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,476,882 shares in the company, valued at $153,137,894.58. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. The trade was a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,970 shares of company stock valued at $47,755,193 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $107.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

