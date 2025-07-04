SMART Wealth LLC Grows Position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

SMART Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 2,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $832,000.

Shares of NLR stock opened at $108.51 on Friday. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.54.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

