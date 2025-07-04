Critical Survey: ZKH Group (ZKH) versus Its Peers

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) is one of 71 public companies in the “INTERNET SERVICES” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ZKH Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ZKH Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get ZKH Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZKH Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZKH Group Competitors 563 2433 5631 221 2.62

ZKH Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.98%. As a group, “INTERNET SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 14.54%. Given ZKH Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ZKH Group is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZKH Group $8.84 billion -$37.28 million -15.00 ZKH Group Competitors $17.76 billion $4.48 billion 10.85

This table compares ZKH Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ZKH Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ZKH Group. ZKH Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ZKH Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZKH Group -2.77% -7.86% -3.68% ZKH Group Competitors -16.13% -15.99% 0.94%

Risk & Volatility

ZKH Group has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZKH Group’s peers have a beta of 2.63, meaning that their average share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of ZKH Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZKH Group peers beat ZKH Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

ZKH Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services. It also engages in the production and sale of intelligent warehousing equipment. ZKH Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for ZKH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZKH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.