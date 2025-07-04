SMART Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

SMART Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for 2.6% of SMART Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 313.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after buying an additional 30,856 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average is $58.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1944 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

