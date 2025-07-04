2,375 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Purchased by SMART Wealth LLC

SMART Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,373,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.0%
SPMO opened at $112.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $112.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.76.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.