2,375 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Purchased by SMART Wealth LLC

SMART Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,373,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.0%

SPMO opened at $112.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $112.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

