GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Has $7.73 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $190,999,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,019 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 253.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,948,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,394 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,804,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,835,000 after purchasing an additional 872,060 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $96.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.77. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $71.49 and a 12-month high of $96.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.8993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCEP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

