EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its stake in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 605,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,237 shares during the quarter. EQT makes up about 6.0% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $32,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,530,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,344,371,000 after purchasing an additional 358,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,427,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $663,552,000 after purchasing an additional 429,733 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in EQT by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,855,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,632 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,829,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $606,059,000 after buying an additional 4,162,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.12, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.65. EQT Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $61.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. EQT had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Research analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

