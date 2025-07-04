Courage Miller Partners LLC Purchases 410 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,680,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,772,000 after acquiring an additional 24,561 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 918,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,989,000 after acquiring an additional 15,941 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 739,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,549,000 after acquiring an additional 470,439 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $83.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.85. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

