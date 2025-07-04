Courage Miller Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 5.8% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 94,112 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.60. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

